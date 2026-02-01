Embiid logged 40 points (13-27 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal and two blocks in 39 minutes of Saturday's 124-114 win over the Pelicans.

Embiid put up a season-high 40 points as he continues to light up the NBA. During the month of January, Embiid has averaged 29.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists across 14 appearances, with the 76ers winning 10 of those games -- in the three games without Embiid, the 76ers went 0-3.