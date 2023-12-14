Embiid closed Wednesday's 129-111 win over the Pistons with 41 points (14-24 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and two steals across 31 minutes.

The All-Star center piled up 30 of those points in the first half, as the Sixers grabbed an early lead they wouldn't relinquish. Embiid has reeled off eight straight games with at least a double-double, tossing one triple-double into the mix as well, and over that stretch he's averaging a dominant 36.5 points, 12.0 boards, 6.9 assists, 2.1 blocks, 1.3 steals and 1.1 threes while shooting 54.9 percent from the floor. The departure of James Harden has allowed Embiid to take on more of a distribution role in the Philly offense, and his 6.4 assists a night on the season are more than two dimes better than his previous career high.