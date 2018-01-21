76ers' Joel Embiid: Pours in game-high 29 in Saturday's win
Embiid scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two blocks, and assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-94 win over the Bucks.
He's now scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games, averaging 24.9 points, 11.1 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over that stretch. With the Sixers climbing in the standings in the Eastern Conference and putting themselves in playoff contention, Embiid is less of a risk to sit or have his minutes restricted, and it's shown in his recent dominant production.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Excels in Thursday's win•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Hopes to be cleared for back-to-backs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores game-high 34 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Says he'll play Thursday vs. Boston•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out practice Sunday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores team-high 23 points Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...