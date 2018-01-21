76ers' Joel Embiid: Pours in game-high 29 in Saturday's win

Embiid scored 29 points (11-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding nine rebounds, two blocks, and assist and a steal in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-94 win over the Bucks.

He's now scored at least 20 points in eight of his last nine games, averaging 24.9 points, 11.1 boards, 3.3 assists and 1.9 blocks over that stretch. With the Sixers climbing in the standings in the Eastern Conference and putting themselves in playoff contention, Embiid is less of a risk to sit or have his minutes restricted, and it's shown in his recent dominant production.