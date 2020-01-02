76ers' Joel Embiid: Practices Thursday
Embiid (knee) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com reports.
Embiid missed Tuesday's game against the Pacers due to left knee soreness, though he's trending in the right direction ahead of Friday's game against the Rockets after returning to practice Thursday. He'll likely be a game-time decision Friday, with the 76ers waiting to see how he feels during warmups before confirming his status.
