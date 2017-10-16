76ers' Joel Embiid: Practicing Monday
Embiid (ankle) took part in practice Monday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports.
Embiid was held out of practice Sunday due to a mild ankle sprain, but the issue was never considered serious. With the Sixers' regular season opener just two days away, Embiid's status is yet to be fully clarified, but the fact that he was able to participate in a pair of preseason games would seem to bode well for his chances to suit up against the Wizards. In Friday's preseason finale, Embiid started and played 15 minutes, finishing with five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT)), seven rebounds, one assist and a block. That came on the heels of an explosive performance against the Nets on Wednesday, when he put up 22 points and go to the free throw line an incredible 18 times in just 15 minutes of action.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sits out of practice Sunday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for 22 points in 15 minutes•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will start, play less than 15 minutes Wednesday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: To play Wednesday vs. Nets•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable Wednesday vs. Nets•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Inks five-year extension with Sixers•
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...