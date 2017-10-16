76ers' Joel Embiid: Practicing Monday

Embiid (ankle) took part in practice Monday, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Enquirer reports.

Embiid was held out of practice Sunday due to a mild ankle sprain, but the issue was never considered serious. With the Sixers' regular season opener just two days away, Embiid's status is yet to be fully clarified, but the fact that he was able to participate in a pair of preseason games would seem to bode well for his chances to suit up against the Wizards. In Friday's preseason finale, Embiid started and played 15 minutes, finishing with five points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3PT, 3-4 FT)), seven rebounds, one assist and a block. That came on the heels of an explosive performance against the Nets on Wednesday, when he put up 22 points and go to the free throw line an incredible 18 times in just 15 minutes of action.