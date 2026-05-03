Embiid (hip) is listed as probable for Monday's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals series versus New York.

Embiid is only three weeks removed from an Appendectomy. He also took a few shots to his surgically-repaired knee during the series against Boston, causing him obvious discomfort. However, the 32-year-old is listed on the injury report because of a right-hip contusion. Embiid struggled shooting the ball from deep against the Celtics, although he still played well overall. He will have a good chance to keep his productive ways going in the semifinals, considering he averaged 32.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 0.5 blocks while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown in two regular-season meetings with New York.