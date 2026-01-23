Embiid (ankle) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Knicks.

Embiid missed Tuesday's loss to the Suns -- the second leg of a back-to-back set -- due to right ankle injury management. However, the star big man was able to shed his probable tag ahead of Thursday's win over Houston, when he dropped 32 points (10-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 15 rebounds, 10 assists, one block and one steal across 46 minutes. It appears likely he will suit up Saturday, and he'll look to remain hot against New York. Over 10 January appearances, Embiid has averaged 27.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists while shooting 53.7 percent from the field in 33.7 minutes per contest.