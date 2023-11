Embiid (hip) is probable for Saturday's game against the Thunder.

This is great news for the 76ers after Embiid was held out of Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. Paul Reed and Marcus Morris each stepped up for the 76ers in Embiid's absence and combined for 26 points and 13 rebounds. Look for their fantasy value to trend down again with Embiid on the mend.