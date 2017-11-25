76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable Saturday with cold
Embiid is dealing with a cold but is considered probable for Saturday's matchup against the Magic, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The illness is seemingly minor, as he's expected to play. Embiid has been dominant over the past five games, posting 28.4 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.6 blocks per game. More word on his availability should arrive as the team ramps up their activity throughout the day.
