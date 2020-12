Embiid (back) is listed as probable for Thursday's game at Orlando.

A sore back kept Embiid out of Sunday's loss to the Cavs, but he returned Tuesday against Toronto and posted a 29-point, 16-rebound double-double with four assists, two steals and two blocks. The Sixers are still keeping an eye on his back, but Embiid should be good to go after a day off Wednesday.