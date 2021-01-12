Embiid (back) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against Miami.

Embiid returned from a one-game absence for Monday's loss to Atlanta, but he saw limited action (23 minutes) and finished with 24 points and 11 boards in the 112-94 defeat. Embiid is on track to take the floor on the second half of the back-to-back set, which is an encouraging sign considering his history of sitting out in these scenarios. So far in 2020-21, Embiid has been rested for one back-to-back (Dec. 27) and played both games of another (Jan. 6 and Jan. 7).