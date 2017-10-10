76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable Wednesday vs. Nets

Embiid (knee) is probable to play during Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Embiid has been practicing in full as of Thursday, so it appears the team feels relatively safe about sending him out on the floor during a game. It seems unlikely he'll see big minutes, but it's an important step in preparing him for the regular season. After Wednesday, the team has just one more preseason affair before their regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Wizards.