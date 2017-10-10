76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable Wednesday vs. Nets
Embiid (knee) is probable to play during Wednesday's preseason game against the Nets, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid has been practicing in full as of Thursday, so it appears the team feels relatively safe about sending him out on the floor during a game. It seems unlikely he'll see big minutes, but it's an important step in preparing him for the regular season. After Wednesday, the team has just one more preseason affair before their regular-season opener Oct. 18 against the Wizards.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Inks five-year extension with Sixers•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will remain out Monday vs. Celtics•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Goes through 5-on-5 work, remains out Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Won't play Wednesday or Friday•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Still held out of full-court 5-on-5•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Progresses to halfcourt 5-on-5•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...