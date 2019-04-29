76ers' Joel Embiid: Probable with stomach flu
Embiid missed the 76ers' morning shootaround while dealing with gastroenteritis but is considered probable for Monday's Game 2 matchup with the Raptors, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Embiid had been sidelined for one game of the 76ers' first-round win over the Nets, but that was on account of a lingering knee injury. That issue appears to be in the rear-view mirror, but Embiid now has a stomach illness to contend with leading up to the 8 p.m. EDT tipoff. The 76ers are hopeful that with an afternoon to rest up in the team hotel, Embiid will be ready to handle his usual heavy minutes load in Game 2.
