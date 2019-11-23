76ers' Joel Embiid: Produces another double-double

Embiid totaled 21 points (9-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 28 minutes Friday against the Spurs.

Embiid notched his eighth double-double of the year while converting a season-high 69.2 percent of his shots. The 25-year-old continues to be one of the best fantasy assets, though his contributions are down across the board form a year ago. He's playing nearly four fewer minutes per game while his efficiency from the field has dropped by just under one percent so far. That said, he's still having a successful season as he's averaging 22.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 blocks in 29.4 minutes through 15 games.