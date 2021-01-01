Embiid amassed 21 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 27 minutes during Thursday's 116-92 victory over the Magic.

Embiid appeared healthy in the victory despite popping up on the injury report prior to the game. The fact he played 27 minutes in a game that was decided early on in the piece indicates his back is not a major concern. The Sixers now sit at 4-and-1 on the season and as a unit, look as functional as they in recent memory. As long as Embiid can maintain some semblance of health, he should be able to provide a solid return on where he was being drafted.