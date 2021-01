Embiid put up 14 points (4-10 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals in Monday night's 118-101 win over the Hornets.

Embiid has now put up double-doubles in back-to-back games. Though his 14 points were a season-low, he only played in 25 minutes with the Sixers far-ahead for most of the game. After starting the season with four consecutive games going over 20 points, Embiid has now gone back-to-back games failing to reach the 20-point mark.