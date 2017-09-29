76ers' Joel Embiid: Progresses to halfcourt 5-on-5

Embiid (knee) took part in halfcourt 5-on-5 work at Friday's practice, Jessica Camerato of CSN Philadelphia reports.

Embiid was held out of all 5-on-5 drills Thursday, so this represents a step in the right direction, although he's yet to take part in full-court scrimmages. The expectation remains that Embiid will be ready for opening night, but the Sixers will handle him with caution, and he'll likely be rested strategically throughout the season. At media day earlier in the week, Embiid, himself, admitted that he doesn't envision playing all 82 games, even if he's healthy.