76ers' Joel Embiid: Progresses to shooting, non-contact practice
Embiid (eye) has progressed to shooting and scripting during practice with the team, though is still not ready for contact, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.
Embiid's status for Thursday's Game 3 against Miami is still up in the air, though this news is a step in the right direction. More information on his availability will likely arrive following Wednesday's practice, especially if he's able to progress more. During Game 2, Ersan Ilyasova drew the start in Embiid's stead, posting 14 points, 11 rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Game 3•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will remain out for Game 2•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Targeting Game 2 or 3 for return•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out for Game 1•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Unlikely to play in Game 1 of playoffs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Meets with doctors, still no timetable•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....