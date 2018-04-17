76ers' Joel Embiid: Progresses to shooting, non-contact practice

Embiid (eye) has progressed to shooting and scripting during practice with the team, though is still not ready for contact, Kyle Neubeck of Philly Voice reports.

Embiid's status for Thursday's Game 3 against Miami is still up in the air, though this news is a step in the right direction. More information on his availability will likely arrive following Wednesday's practice, especially if he's able to progress more. During Game 2, Ersan Ilyasova drew the start in Embiid's stead, posting 14 points, 11 rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes.