Embiid had 24 points (10-17 Fg, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and a block in Monday's win over the Pacers.

Doc Rivers called Embiid "very questionable" heading into the night, but the big man did not appear to be hampered by his sore right ankle, cruising to his sixth double-double in his last seven games in just 27 minutes of action. Prior to Monday, Embiid had attempted double-digit free throws in 10 consecutive games dating back to Feb. 6.