Embiid racked up 25 points (7-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 11-12 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-110 victory over the Raptors.

Embiid was selective yet again on the offensive end and has attempted 30 total shots over his last two contests. This is noticeably down from before he missed a game due to a calf injury, as he'd been averaging 18.9 attempts over his previous 10 matchups. However, he's proven that he's a dangerous scoring threat even when he's dialing back his attempts by putting up 25 points in back-to-back games. Embiid ends March averaging 33.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.0 blocks over 15 appearances.