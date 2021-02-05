Embiid notched 37 points (14-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), five rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 34 minutes in Thursday's loss against the Trail Blazers.

Embiid had to handle most of the scoring load with Ben Simmons (calf) being sidelined and Tobias Harris struggling from the floor, but he responded with his sixth game of 35-plus points this season. Embiid has been performing at an All-Star level this season and should remain an elite fantasy contributor across all formats going forward. For what is worth, he has scored 34 or more points in three straight contests. He briefly left the court due to a knee injury, per Justin Grasso of SI.com, and said he was initially "pretty concerned" but managed to play through it.