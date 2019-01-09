76ers' Joel Embiid: Puts up double-double in win
Embiid recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in 23 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.
Embiid was prohibited from having a much bigger day because Philadelphia had the game well in hand early in the third quarter. Embiid started the season hot and had shown no signs of slowing down. He's hit better than 50 percent of his shots in six of his past eight games, while making 10 of his past 22 shots from deep over that span.
More News
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.