76ers' Joel Embiid: Puts up double-double in win

Embiid recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in 23 minutes Tuesday against the Wizards.

Embiid was prohibited from having a much bigger day because Philadelphia had the game well in hand early in the third quarter. Embiid started the season hot and had shown no signs of slowing down. He's hit better than 50 percent of his shots in six of his past eight games, while making 10 of his past 22 shots from deep over that span.