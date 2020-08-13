Embiid is questionable for Friday's game against the Rockets due to left ankle soreness.
It's unclear whether Embiid will play in the 76ers' final seeding game. He injured his hand during Wednesday's game and exited, but it's his ankle that put him on the injury report for Friday. If the star big man sits, Kyle O'Quinn should see plenty of run.
