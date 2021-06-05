Embiid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 1 against the Hawks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Before determining his final playing status, Embiid will go through treatment and a workout. That said, he wasn't able to participate in live action during Saturday's practice, which doesn't seem to bode well for his chances of playing Sunday. Even if he does take the court, it seems possible, if not likely, that Embiid will be on a minutes limit.