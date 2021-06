Embiid (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against Atlanta.

Embiid was able to play through his injury in Sunday's Game 1 and neared a double-double with 39 points and nine rebounds in 38 minutes. However, he's still dealing with his knee issue ahead of Tuesday's matchup. If the 27-year-old is held out, Dwight Howard and Mike Scott could see increased run.