Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Game 3 against Atlanta on Friday.

Embiid has been lights out to start the series, but he continues to pop up on the injury report due to the partially torn meniscus in his right knee. Based on the first two games, it's very likely that the All-Star center will play in Game 3, considering he's averaging 39.5 points on 54.3 percent shooting, 11.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 triples and 1.5 steals per game. The injury remains somewhat of a concern, but it certainly hasn't appeared to bother him as much as many anticipated.