76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Game 3

Embiid (eye) has not yet been cleared to play, though he hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's Game 3 against the Heat, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports. As a result, he should be considered questionable.

Embiid has missed the first two games of the series while recovering from an orbital fracture. The Sixers would presumably like to keep him out as long as possible for precautionary reasons. But, with the series tied 1-1, there is some pressure to gain an advantage by winning one in Miami. More word on his status should arrive in the coming days.