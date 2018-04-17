76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Game 3
Embiid (eye) has not yet been cleared to play, though he hasn't been ruled out of Thursday's Game 3 against the Heat, Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia reports. As a result, he should be considered questionable.
Embiid has missed the first two games of the series while recovering from an orbital fracture. The Sixers would presumably like to keep him out as long as possible for precautionary reasons. But, with the series tied 1-1, there is some pressure to gain an advantage by winning one in Miami. More word on his status should arrive in the coming days.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Will remain out for Game 2•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Targeting Game 2 or 3 for return•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Out for Game 1•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Unlikely to play in Game 1 of playoffs•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Meets with doctors, still no timetable•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Undergoes surgery, could be back in two weeks•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....