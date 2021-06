Embiid (knee) is questionable for Monday's Game 4 against Atlanta.

Embiid has been dealing with a small meniscus tear, but he's been able to play through the injury during the first three games of the series. The 27-year-old has averaged 35.3 points, 10.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 35.7 minutes per game across his last three appearances. While his injury has still been a concern, his performance hasn't dropped off to begin the second round.