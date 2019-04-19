76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Game 4

Embiid (knee) is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Nets, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Left knee soreness kept Embiid from participating in Game 3, but the 76ers were still able to secure a 131-115 victory over Brooklyn. Embiid will presumably continue receiving treatment and keeping his practice time to a minimum ahead of Saturday's contest. If he's out again, it's possible we see Greg Monroe draw another start.

