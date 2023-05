Embiid (knee) is questionable for Tuesday's Game 5 against the Celtics.

Embiid missed two games earlier in the postseason due to his lingering knee sprain, but he's appeared in the last three matchups and has averaged 26.3 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 37.3 minutes per game. With the series tied 2-2, it wouldn't be surprising to see Embiid suit up once again Tuesday.