Embiid (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's Game 5 against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, Embiid continues to be listed as questionable ahead of games. He struggled mightily in Game 4, going just 4-for-20 from the field, including 1-for-4 from deep. However, he was still able to grab 21 rebounds and dish four assists. It would be surprising if he sat out Wednesday.