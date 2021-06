Embiid (knee) is listed as questionable for Game 6 against Atlanta on Friday.

Embiid has been listed as questionable for every game so far in this series, but he hasn't had to miss any time so far. Outside of a rough outing in Game 4, the center seemingly hasn't been impacted by a small meniscus tear, as he's averaging 32.0 points on 48.0 percent shooting, 13.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game so far in the series.