Embiid (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the Hawks.

Embiid continues to be questionable due to his small lateral meniscus tear, but it would be shocking if he didn't play in the do-or-die Game 7. Over the past three games, he's averaged 25.3 points, 15.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 blocks in 37.7 minutes. However, he's shot just 39.1 percent from the field.