76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Monday
Embiid (back) underwent treatment Sunday and is questionable for Monday's game against the Knicks, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
He skipped practice and got treatment instead and may be a game-time call for the Christmas Day game in New York. Richaun Holmes could see extra run if Embiid does not play. The talented center has missed five of the last eight games.
