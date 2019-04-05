76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Saturday

Embiid is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bulls due to left knee soreness.

Embiid has landed on the injury report following Thursday's physical loss to the Bucks. The big man may opt to test things out during morning shootaround before a decision on his availability is made, and it may ultimately come down to a game-time call. Boban Marjanovic, Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson stand to benefit from Embiid's potential absence.