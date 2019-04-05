76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Saturday
Embiid is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Bulls due to left knee soreness.
Embiid has landed on the injury report following Thursday's physical loss to the Bucks. The big man may opt to test things out during morning shootaround before a decision on his availability is made, and it may ultimately come down to a game-time call. Boban Marjanovic, Jonah Bolden and Amir Johnson stand to benefit from Embiid's potential absence.
More News
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...