Embiid is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks due to left foot soreness.

Embiid's persistent left foot soreness continues, but he's appeared in five straight games. During this stretch, he's averaged 32.8 points, 12.0 boards, 4.0 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.8 minutes. If the MVP candidate sits out, more minutes should be in store for Montrezl Harrell, Paul Reed and other frontcourt players.