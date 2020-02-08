76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Sunday's contest

Embiid is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bulls due to a stiff neck, Marc Narducci of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid didn't play in the second half of Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to the issue. With Al Horford (Achilles) also questionable, the Sixers may be forced to turn to Kyle O'Quinn, who's played a total of 26 minutes since the calendar flipped to 2020.