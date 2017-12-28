76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Thursday
Embiid (back) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Embiid, himself, told Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia that he expects to play.
Embiid received treatment instead of going through morning shootaround Thursday, though coach Brett Brown said there were "no red flags," so there doesn't appear to be a serious issue at hand. Still, considering how the Sixers like to be overly cautious with their star big man, there's a chance Embiid is held out, so continue to monitor his status up until tip-off. If Embiid is held out, Richaun Holmes would become an intriguing DFS play, while Amir Johnson would pick up some extra minutes as well.
