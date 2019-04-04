76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Thursday
Embiid is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks with left knee soreness.
Embiid sat out the last three games as planned for load management purposes, but he is still on the injury report for Thursday's contest with knee soreness. Embiid is one of three starters on the injury report, with Jimmy Butler (back) and J.J. Redick (quad) being the others, so it's possible the team could be looking at some sort of mass rest opportunity against a potential playoff opponent. Regardless of what the team's plan is, Embiid will likely end up being a game-time call Thursday night.
More News
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.