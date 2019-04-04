76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Thursday

Embiid is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks with left knee soreness.

Embiid sat out the last three games as planned for load management purposes, but he is still on the injury report for Thursday's contest with knee soreness. Embiid is one of three starters on the injury report, with Jimmy Butler (back) and J.J. Redick (quad) being the others, so it's possible the team could be looking at some sort of mass rest opportunity against a potential playoff opponent. Regardless of what the team's plan is, Embiid will likely end up being a game-time call Thursday night.

