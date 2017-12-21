76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Thursday
Embiid (back) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the 76ers, Jessica Camerato of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Embiid took part in Thursday's morning shootaround, which usually bodes well for a potential return. That said, the Sixers have always been overly cautious with their big man when it comes to injuries, so there's certainly a chance they still hold him out later this evening. Look for Embiid to test out his back during pregame warmups before a final decision is made on his availability. If Embiid were to play, that would likely mean less minutes for guys like Richaun Holmes and Amir Johnson.
