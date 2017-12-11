76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Tuesday
Embiid (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Kieth Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
After sitting out Saturday's game for rest, Embiid was expected to return to the lineup Sunday, but was a late scratch after experiencing some tightness in his back. The Sixers aren't ready to clear Embiid for Tuesday's contest either, so consider him questionable for now, with another update likely coming following the team's morning shootaround. If Embiid remains sidelined, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes would cover his minutes at center.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...