76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Tuesday

Embiid (back) is listed as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Kieth Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After sitting out Saturday's game for rest, Embiid was expected to return to the lineup Sunday, but was a late scratch after experiencing some tightness in his back. The Sixers aren't ready to clear Embiid for Tuesday's contest either, so consider him questionable for now, with another update likely coming following the team's morning shootaround. If Embiid remains sidelined, Amir Johnson and Richaun Holmes would cover his minutes at center.