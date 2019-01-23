76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable for Wednesday

Embiid is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Spurs due to back tightness.

Once again, Embiid is on the injury report due to lingering back tightness, but he is yet to miss anytime with the injury. The big man will likely end up being a game-time decision once again, but there has been nothing to suggest that he will be sidelined given his recent availability and workload. Expect an update on Embiid to come closer to tip-off.