76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Friday with back tightness
Embiid is considered questionable for Friday's game against the Thunder due to back tightness, Derek Bodner of The Athletic reports.
Embiid has been bothered by his lower back in recent days, and it certainly played a role in the Sixers scratching him from Sunday's game in New Orleans. Embiid returned to action Tuesday in Minnesota and did not appear to be hampered, finishing with 28 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and a block in 39 minutes of action. Look for the Sixers to offer a more concrete update on his status closer to game-time. In the event that Embiid sits, Richaun Holmes would be in line for increased minutes.
