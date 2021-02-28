Embiid is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle soreness.

Embiid posted a double-double with 42 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, but he's now dealing with an ankle issue that puts his status for Monday's game into jeopardy. If he's unable to play, Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley and Mike Scott should see increased run for Philadelphia.