Embiid is questionable for Monday's game against the Pacers due to left ankle soreness.
Embiid posted a double-double with 42 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers, but he's now dealing with an ankle issue that puts his status for Monday's game into jeopardy. If he's unable to play, Dwight Howard, Tony Bradley and Mike Scott should see increased run for Philadelphia.
More News
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Explodes for 42 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Continues to struggle from field•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Struggles badly on offense•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Monster double-double in loss•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Scores career-high 50 points•
-
76ers' Joel Embiid: Sniffs triple-double in win•