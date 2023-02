The 76ers list Embiid as questionable for Monday's matchup with the Rockets with a sore left foot.

Embiid has been a regular on injury reports all season, and while he often plays despite being listed as questionable, it wouldn't be shocking to see him skip a matchup against the 13-43 Rockets. If he ends up sitting out Monday, Paul Reed and Montrezl Harrell would be in line to fill the majority of the minutes at center.