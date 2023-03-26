Embiid is questionable for Monday's game against the Nuggets due to right calf tightness.

Embiid has been on a tear recently, averaging 34.5 points, 9.3 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 33.4 minutes per game over his last 13 appearances. However, he's apparently dealing with a calf issue after posting a double-double Saturday against the Suns, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Monday. If he's sidelined, Paul Reed and Dewayne Dedmon would likely see increased run in the frontcourt.