76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Monday

Embiid is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Embiid missed Saturday's game with a sprained ankle, and the team will wait until shootaround Monday to see how he's progressed. In the event that he's held out again, Philadelphia would likely start Al Horford at center, as it did against Detroit.

