Embiid is listed as questionable ahead of Saturday's matchup with the Pistons due to injury recovery management.

Embiid accumulated 37 points (11-20 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 12-12 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and two blocks in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-107 victory over the Pelicans. With the 76ers playing the second night of a back-to-back set, it appears they are considering resting the MVP candidate. Should that ultimately be the case, look for Dwight Howard and Mike Scott to see increased minutes. Still, more clarity on his status should come closer to tip-off.