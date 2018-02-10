76ers' Joel Embiid: Questionable Saturday vs. Clippers

Embiid (ankle) is questionable for Saturday's contest against the Clippers.

Embiid played 28 minutes on a sore ankle during Friday's blowout win against the Pelicans, though looked good doing so, dropping 24 points, 16 rebounds, two steals and a block. He's apparently dealing with some lingering soreness, however, making him questionable for the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday. If he ends up being ruled out or limited, Richaun Holmes, Amir Johnson and Trevor Booker are all candidates to see expanded roles.

