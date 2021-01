Embiid (back) is questionable for Sunday's action against the Pacers.

Embiid continues to deal with back tightness, but he's played in each of the past two games. He's on an MVP-like tear, averaging 35.6 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.0 blocks. If he's forced to sit out Sunday, Dwight Howard would step into a bigger role.